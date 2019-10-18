Photographer starts fundraiser to honor breast cancer survivors

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one local photographer has started a unique fundraiser to honor survivors across the Arklatex.

Donna Chance Hall’s sister battled and beat breast cancer, but her aunt lost the battle. That’s what spurred her to use her photography skills to create Pink October posters. Hall photographed 46 local survivors and gathered the signatures of more than 100 survivors in the Arklatex. The purchase of these posters goes to Susan G. Komen Louisiana and the C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project.

Watch both videos to hear more of her heartwarming story. And, you’d like to purchase a poster, call 504-912-6259 or email: chanceDLC@aol.com