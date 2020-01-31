Pier 1 recalls desk chairs due to fall and injury hazards

(NBC News) – Pier One is recalling several desk chairs due to risk of injury.

The legs of the rolling desk chairs can break, posing a fall and injury risk.

The chairs were sold nationwide between May and November of last year.

Pier One has received 29 reports of chair legs breaking–resulting in one back injury.

Consumers should stop using the recalled desk chairs immediately and contact Pier-One to receive a free repair kit.

