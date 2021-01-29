Plans for W. Caddo Parish commercial development on hold amid neighborhood opposition

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – Plans for commercial and industrial development on a 50-acre plot of land along Greenwood Rd. west of Pines Rd. in Caddo Parish are on hold amid opposition from residents of several nearby neighborhoods.

The Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission on Jan. 6 approved a rezoning request made by Shreveport site developer Testament Construction for the land along Greenwood Road north of I-20 to allow a mix of light industrial and commercial development. The area is currently zoned for rural and agricultural (R-A) use, which allows for single-family homes.

“It seems like every two to three years, across the street, we have somebody come in trying to put up vendors, a company, or things like that would not enhance our community,” said Kay Waller, who lives in the Timberline subdivision directly across from the property in question. Waller has lived there for 20 years and is the president of the neighborhood homeowner’s association. She is also one of hundreds of residents in several nearby neighborhoods, including Colonial Heights, Deer Creek, Western Hills Estates, who have grown frustrated with the lack of specifics from the developer about exactly what he has in mind for the property.

“We’ve been asking ‘What is it that you want to put up?’ You know, something is conducive, something that would help our community grow? Then we wouldn’t have a problem,” Waller said. “If we can get some things, like a grocery store. We only have one grocery store over in this area.”

More than 400 signatures have been gathered for a petition opposing the rezoning that would allow the development, citing concerns about increased traffic and property values. Dist. 12 Commissioner Ken Epperson has also raised objections to the proposed rezoning ordinance, which still needs approval from the Caddo Parish Commission.

“We feel as if this will decline our property value and further add to the deterioration of a nice upper-middle-class neighborhood,” Epperson said. “If they are going to do a subdivision there it needs to be the same lot size, same square footages of homes, same covenants, and same regulations. Therefore everything can be compatible and keep with the property value.”

“Homes are seldom for sale in these areas, valuations are upwards to $450,000,” Epperson noted in a memo to his fellow commissioners. “It is the residents wishes that this area remains R-A and residential friendly; with an increase of homes of the same value and compatibility. I will be opposing this zoning change and voting to overturn the MPC’s request for this change, I ask for your vote and support of my decision on behalf of the citizens of my District.”

Map of zoning approved for 7115 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport (Source: Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission)

“The last thing I want to do is bring down anybody’s property value,” Testament Construction and property owner Bart Little told KTAL/KMSS. “I’ve spoken to some of the homeowners and they’ve expressed that for many of them this is their retirement home.”

Little said he has owned the land for the past 20 years and noted that he has already agreed to some compromises suggested by the MPC, including zoning the area closest to the subdivisions to allow a mix of neighborhood and general commercial development to form a “transitional” zone between the residential areas and the more industrial types of development on the south side of the property along I-20.

“Retail type restaurants, banks, and professional offices. Those are the kind of things that would be allowed along Greenwood Road,” Little said. He says he is also willing to talk with concerned members of the surrounding community.

“If we can get together and sit down and talk. I can show them the businesses I don’t want in the area also. I think we can be on the same page.”

A final vote is expected at the commission’s next regular meeting on Feb. 4, but Little told KTAL/KMSS that he has agreed to postpone plans to move forward until he and others in the community can reach a compromise.