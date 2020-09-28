Pleasant Hill man dies in early-morning one-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish

PLEASANT HILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 34-year-old man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash this morning in Sabine Parish, according to Ron Rivers, chief investigator for the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office.

Christopher Clyde Price of Pleasant Hill died from injuries suffered early Monday morning in a single-car accident on Louisiana Highway 175.

Although the exact time of the crash is unknown, a homeowner contacted the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office after he walked outside his home around 6:30 a.m. Monday and discovered the wreckage.

The preliminary investigation revealed Price was driving an older model Buick at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 175 when for unknown reasons he veered off the roadway to the right and down a ditch when the vehicle went airborne and struck a large tree.

Price was ejected from the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene.

