A north Louisiana man is accused of stealing an 18-wheeler to take out his girlfriend.

It happened over the weekend in West Monroe.

Police say after stopping Dominique Jefferson Jr. for a traffic violation, he told them he didn’t a commercial driver’s license and was only borrowing the truck to take his girlfriend out for a ride. Jefferson told police he planned to return the truck later in the morning.

Jefferson was booked on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle, a felony.