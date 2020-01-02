Police ask for help in search for woman chased, attacked, dragged on video

(CNN) – A scary situation was captured on a home surveillance video in Las Vegas.

The video shows a woman running from a vehicle up to a house. She bangs on the door and screams for help, then a man gets out of the car and starts to hit and kick her before dragging her back into the vehicle.

The victim is described as a white female between 20 and 30 years old with dark hair. She was wearing ripped blue jeans.

The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old with short black hair and a white shirt.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the matter to contact Las Vegas authorities at 702-828-3111.

