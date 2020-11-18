Police chief and Mayor visit Southern Hills to meet neighbors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mayor of Shreveport and Police Chief hit the streets, Tuesday afternoon to address crime.

John Cudley and his neighbors in Shreveport’s Southern Hills community say they were not expecting the visit.

“I pray they’re doing the best they can to respond to our needs.”

Cudley is concerned about the shortage of officers and believes it’s leading to longer response times.

“When the young man got out of his car and shot his pistol five times, I called 911 and explained to them there were shots fired. Told them what it was and it took about 20 minutes for anybody to respond and that’s kind of disheartening.”

Mayor Adrian Perkins and Chief Ben Raymond met with about a dozen neighbors.

Perkins says Councilman James Flurry has been receiving complaints from people in his district and that’s what prompted the visit to Southern Hills.

“They are doing exactly what we need them to do in this neighborhood by talking to us, by talking to one another, by making sure they stay proactive as well to keep their neighborhood safe.”

Perkins adds they’re planning to restart their quarterly neighborhood walks that were on pause because of COVID-19 concerns.