Police identify Bossier City murder victim

UPDATE:

Police release the name of the man who was fatally shot in Bossier City Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Justin Russell Lowrey, of Bossier City.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Bossier City Police are investigating shooting death of a man at the Village Square East Townhomes.

Just before 9:30 pm on Sunday night, police received calls of gunshots fired near the 2600 block of Village Lane.

Officers found the body of a man in a parking lot behind the townhomes.

Detectives with the BCPD’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin  are notified.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

