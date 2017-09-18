Police identify Bossier City murder victim

UPDATE:
Police release the name of the man who was fatally shot in Bossier City Sunday night.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Justin Russell Lowrey, of Bossier City.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Bossier City Police are investigating shooting death of a man at the Village Square East Townhomes.
Just before 9:30 pm on Sunday night, police received calls of gunshots fired near the 2600 block of Village Lane.
Officers found the body of a man in a parking lot behind the townhomes.
Detectives with the BCPD’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.