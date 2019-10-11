Police investigate Sevier County shooting

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sevier County Sheriff’s Department received a call around midnight Friday of a shooting at 138 Saline Bluff Road in Lockesburg.

Deputies responded and assisted SouthWest EMS in loading the shooting victim. The shooting victim was then transported to St. Michaels Hospital in Texarkana, TX.

Sevier County Deputies, Arkansas State Police Investigators, and 9th West Drug Task Force Officer’s worked the scene and did interviews.

The suspected shooter has been interviewed and no cause for alarm.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will keep you updated as we can.

