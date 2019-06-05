Police K9 attacks bystander

(WFLA/NBC NEWS) — A Bradenton, Florida woman is recovering from a severe dog bite after a Manatee County Sheriff’s K9 attacked her as it chased after teens who’d stolen a car.

It started early Monday night Manatee County deputies spotted a stolen Ford Flex. Three men inside bailed out, but a K9 handler and his dog were right behind.

“I was screaming and hollering, get ’em get, ’em, get ’em, he was trying to get him,” says Elizabeth Hope.

Instead, the K9 clamped his jaws down on her.

“He just ran and tried to jump me in the face, up on hind legs, and I turned like this, and he grabbed all my muscles out of my arm,” she says.

She now has dozens of stitches.

