Police K9 recovering after being stabbed several times

(KSNV/NBC News) A Las Vegas police K9 is recovering after he was stabbed several times during the capture of a suspect.

Joseph Arquilla, a 27-year-old man, has been arrested for mistreating a police animal and resisting a public officer.

Hunter was rushed into surgery Saturday morning following a barricade in which Arquilla refused to come out a house in the southeast valley.

On Monday, officers say that Hunter is “doing extremely well.”

“The fact that he’s making a full recovery, I think, for myself and for the rest of the team, we’re delighted to see that,” Dr. Marc O’Griofa said.

O’Griofa is a volunteer tactical physician for LVMPD. When SWAT or SART gets deployed, it’s standard practice for a tactical physician, such as O’Griofa, to be on the scene as well.

“We’re fully integrated into that team for specifically this circumstance that if we have a downed officer, and that could be K9 or could be a human officer, that we are there in a position to be able to provide life-saving treatment,” he said. “We got him away, we managed to employ life-saving treatment there on scene, which is one of the reasons why we’re there.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Psraks

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.