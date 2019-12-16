Police looking for missing Austin mom, baby

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) – Police in Austin, Texas are asking for help in solving the disappearance of a mother and her two-week-old baby girl.

33-year-old Heidi Broussard was last seen with her newborn baby after dropping off her son at Cowan Elementary School.

Police believe Broussard returned home with the infant before they both disappeared Thursday morning.

Heidi Broussard is five feet, three inches tall and weighs one hundred and fifty pounds.

The child–Margot Carey–is seven pounds, seven ounces, and just two weeks old.

If anyone has any information about their disappearance, they are encouraged to call Austin police at 512-974-5250.

