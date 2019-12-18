Police: Man sexually battered people exercising at LSU gym

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Police have charged a man with sexually battering people who were working out at a Louisiana State University campus recreation center.

Documents obtained by news outlets say officers were called to the gym on Monday where a person reported a man pressed his genitals against a victim as they were working out. A second person told police they witnessed him do the same to someone using a weight machine.

Police charged Darren Brewton with two counts of sexual battery. Investigators say video corroborated the accounts, and officers tracked Brewton down because he presented identification to get into the building.

