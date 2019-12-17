Police nab 10 teens in Bossier car burglaries, thefts

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ten teenagers have been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries and thefts in North and South Bossier.

According to the BCPD Property Crimes Division, the arrests have solved 15 cases in the Green Acres Subdivision, Stockwell Subdivision, and the South Bossier area involving burglaries of vehicles, vehicle thefts, and stolen firearms during the months of November and December.

Investigators also recovered three firearms from the teens. The firearms were linked to individual cases and the owners have been notified.

Detectives said the investigations are still active and more arrests are expected to be made.

Residents Reminded to L.O.C. (Lock, Observe, Call)

While there’s no 100% fool-proof way to prevent all vehicle burglaries or auto thefts, you hold the key to making yourself less likely to become a victim by following these simple tips:

Lock your doors. It’s true that a criminal can break a window, but doing that makes noise and criminals hate drawing attention. Hide valuables from sight, or better yet, remove the items from your vehicle.

Observe your surroundings.

Call and report unusual activity.

