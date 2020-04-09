Police on the lookout for missing Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help reuniting a missing Shreveport man with his family.

According to Shreveport Police 44-year-old Roderick “ROCK” McCall was last seen on March 20 near the 2400 block of Virginia Ave, the 2200 block of Marion St., and the 1400 block of Hollywood Ave.

McCall is described as a black male, standing 5’11” tall, weighing 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He has “scars on his face” and a defect on one of his thumbs.

Investigators said McCall was last seen wearing a burnt orange hoodie with “Unity is the key” written on it, black or blue jeans, and burnt orange shoes. He is also known to be near the Linwood/Desoto area and LSU Ochsner Hospital.

McCall’s family is deeply concerned about him and if anyone has information about his location please contact Det. Roquemore at (318) 673-7020 or (318)- 673-7300.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.