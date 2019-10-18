Police respond to shooting at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University authorities responded to an in-door firearm discharge at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center October 18 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Two individuals, one non-student and one police officer, were transported to North Louisiana Medical Center to receive care for injuries.

Officers on the scene report that witnesses report a suspect fled campus following the discharge event.

An active investigation under this incident continues under the jurisdiction and leadership of the Louisiana State Police Department.

Anyone who has any details related to the incident is encouraged to call (318) 274-2222.

