Police search for suspect in mid-morning drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A drive-by shooting in west Shreveport this morning has left one man injured and Shreveport police seeking the shooter.

Just after 10:30 this morning, Shreveport police were called to reports of a shooting in the 3900 block of Liaison Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Ochsner.

According to police, the victim pulled up in an SUV to visit a friend and another SUV pulled up beside him and opened fire. The suspect pumped several rounds into the victim’s vehicle, shooting the victim in the foot.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

