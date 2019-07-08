Police searching for missing Ringgold woman

RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities need your help locating a missing woman from Ringgold.

Jennifer Runge, 47, was last seen leaving her home around 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 3.

Runge was wearing a blue t-shirt, a black pair of short pants, low cut white socks, and reddish orange Nike tennis shoes.

Police say Runge, who is a diabetic, is without her medication.

Runge is driving a 2005 White four-door Chrysler Mini Van with LA License plate 926 CLD.

Detectives have no reason to suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information on Runge’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Ringgold Police Department at (318) 894-4699.