SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery November 21, 2019 in the 8800 block of Youree Drive just before 2:00 p.m.

On scene, officers were told that a black male entered the business wearing a fake beard and wig. Once inside the business, the suspect demanded money. The victim surrendered an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators assigned to the case secured a photograph taken from video surveillance attached to the building and are releasing the photograph to the public in hopes of getting the individual identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this subject to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.