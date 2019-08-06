Police trying to identify suspected car burglar

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a suspect who broke into multiple vehicles in Shreveport.

The burglaries happened on Aug. 1 in the 8500 block of Millicent Way.

Detectives were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspect from a different location.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.

