Police union president calls out Shreveport Police Department about high crime and low pay

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The head of the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association claims high crime and low pay are driving down morale within the Shreveport Police Department.

Michael Carter says a new plan is needed to address what’s happening in Shreveport.

“There’s too much gunfire in the City of Shreveport, Louisiana. Far too much. The staffing is not there. The staffing needs to be reallocated. You’re not going to get control of the streets if your personnel are not assigned to the streets.”

According to Carter, the department is still losing officers and one of the primary reasons is due to their low salaries.

“The morale is very low. It’s as low as I’ve ever seen it. Since the four percent raise was announced I think three more officers have quit. Today we officially reached 100 vacancies. 100 people have now quit.”

Carter believes the plan the council is set to vote on just isn’t enough.

“They want to call it a pay raise, but that equals $1,360 a year. You think we are going to retain police officers on 28 dollars and 20 cents a week. It’s not going to happen.”

He claims its $2,200 less than their counterparts in Bossier City

“Now some people might say well they’re being ungrateful. Well you know if you throw a piece of bread to a starving person they’re going to eat it, but it’s not going to fix the problem.”

A vote on the proposed pay plan is expected at the next council meeting.