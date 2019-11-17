Ardoin reelected as Louisiana secretary of state

Top Stories

by: Tyler Waggenspack

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Kyle Ardoin has won his first full term as Louisiana’s chief elections official, the secretary of state.Ardoin defeated Democratic challenger Gwen Collins-Greenup in Saturday’s election.

The runoff was a rematch of the special election Ardoin won last year. Ardoin was a top deputy to former Secretary of State Tom Schedler, a Republican who resigned in 2018 amid sexual harassment allegations.

Ardoin took over the position, then won the election to serve the final year of Schedler’s term.

Collins-Greenup has worked in notary and real estate businesses and is a former city court administrator and clerk of court employee.

She’s did little fundraising to compete for the position.The two contenders never faced off in a public forum ahead of the election.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories