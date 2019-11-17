Ardoin reelected as Louisiana secretary of state

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Kyle Ardoin has won his first full term as Louisiana’s chief elections official, the secretary of state.Ardoin defeated Democratic challenger Gwen Collins-Greenup in Saturday’s election.

The runoff was a rematch of the special election Ardoin won last year. Ardoin was a top deputy to former Secretary of State Tom Schedler, a Republican who resigned in 2018 amid sexual harassment allegations.

Ardoin took over the position, then won the election to serve the final year of Schedler’s term.

Collins-Greenup has worked in notary and real estate businesses and is a former city court administrator and clerk of court employee.

She’s did little fundraising to compete for the position.The two contenders never faced off in a public forum ahead of the election.

