Pope Francis appoints AR priest as Bishop of Shreveport

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) — Pope Francis has appointed an Arkansas priest as Bishop-elect of Shreveport.

Reverend Monsignor Francis Malone is a priest of the Diocese of Little Rock and currently serves as Chancellor for Ecclesial Affairs and Pastor of Christ the King Church in Little Rock.

The appointment was publicized Tuesday in Washington, D.C, by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Welcoming Bishop-Elect Francis Malone Posted by Diocese of Shreveport on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Courtesy: Diocese of Shreveport Facebook page

Bishop-elect Malone was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Philadelphia, PA. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Little Rock on May 21, 1977. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History (1973), and Masters in Divinity (1977), and Education (1977) from the University of Dallas, TX, and a Licentiate of Canon Law (J.C.L.) from The Catholic University of America (1989).

Assignments after ordination include:

Associate Pastor, St. Michael Church, West Memphis & Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Crawfordville from 1977-1980

Associate Pastor, Our Lady of the Holy Souls, Little Rock & Pastor, Holy Cross Church, Sheridan from 1980-1981

Faculty, Mount St. Mary Academy, Little Rock from 1980-1983

Chaplain, Rogers Memorial Hospital, Rogers in 1983

Theological Consultant to Arkansas Catholic Newspaper in 1997

Chancellor of Ecclesial Affairs in 2008 to Present

Bishop-elect Malone has received the following ecclesial honors:

Prelate of Honor with the title of Monsignor -1998

Knight Holy Sepulchre – 2002

Protonotary Apostolic – 2010

The Diocese of Shreveport has a total population of more than 812,000, of which over 41,000 are Catholic.

