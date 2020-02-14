Popular weight-loss drug removed from market over cancer risk

(NBC NEWS) — A drug prescribed for weight loss is being pulled from the market due to possible cancer risk.

The FDA requested the removal of Belviq after a clinical trial showed a “possible” increased risk of cancer.

The manufacturer, Eisai, said it will comply with the request.

The FDA said patients should stop taking the drug immediately and talk to their doctors about alternative weight-loss medications.

