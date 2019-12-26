Possible measles exposure at five US airports

(CNN) – A travel warning this holiday season–health officials warn of measles exposure at five US airports.

According to health officials, an unidentified person ..believed to have contracted the disease while traveling in Europe in late November… visited the Austin-Bergstrom international airport in Austin, Texas last week.

Health officials in Chicago and Virginia are also investigating possible exposures at O’Hare airport and Richmond international airport.

Health officials say on December 11th, three unvaccinated children with measles — visiting from New Zealand — likely exposed travelers at Denver and Los Angeles international airports, health officials say.

The measles virus spreads through coughing and sneezing and can live in the air for up to two hours.

Symptoms can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, pink eye, and a red, splotchy rash.

