Power outage leaves over 19,000 Bossier Parish residents in the dark

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 21,000 Bossier Parish residents are waking up to no power this morning, according to Swepco. This outage took place at 5:37 a.m.

A representative from Swepco tells us that a lightning arrestor, a piece of equipment used to protect other equipment from lightning strikes, failed and is now being replaced. Power should be restored shortly.

We will bring you more details when available.

