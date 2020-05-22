Power outage leaves over 19,000 Bossier Parish residents in the dark

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 21,000 Bossier Parish residents are waking up to no power this morning, according to Swepco. This outage took place at 5:37 a.m.
A representative from Swepco tells us that a lightning arrestor, a piece of equipment used to protect other equipment from lightning strikes, failed and is now being replaced. Power should be restored shortly.
We will bring you more details when available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.