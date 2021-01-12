Power restoration continues after winter storm knocks out power to thousands in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The power is back on for thousands in the ArkLaTex after a winter storm brought several inches of heavy, wet snow overnight Sunday, but thousands more are still waiting for the lights to come back on.

At the peak, about 60,400 customers were without power in Louisiana and East Texas, with about 22,000 of the outages in Northwest Louisiana. But by late Monday afternoon, SWEPCO said power had been restored to about half of them.

Lifelong Shreveport resident Vandell Douglas was one of them, but after going days without power after Hurricane Laura, Monday was a relatively minor inconvenience.

“It wasn’t bad, because we’ve had worse. We’ve had the power out for about a week, you know? This is not as bad as it seems,” said Douglas. “The power went out around 10 o’clock last night and came on around 2:30 that evening.”

The utility said most of the outages were caused by tree branches weighed down by snow coming into contact with power lines. More than 400 crew members were called in to repair lines and distribution systems.

“We are going to give SWEPCO a two thumbs up,” said Erica Paige. “Because they came out and did their thing. We did not have to wait long. We slept through it.”

The timing of the outage was less convenient for Artell Woodford, who woke up Monday to hungry kids and no way to cook the food in the refrigerator.

“Waking up and having them hungry and I got a refrigerator full of food and I can’t feed them because the house is dark and the stove is electric, I don’t have a gas stove. Can’t feed, but got food”

He said the power came back on early Monday afternoon.

“It was almost like, hallelujah! when they came back on. The kids were like ‘Yeeeaaahhhh!’ all at the same time.”

SWEPCO said residents in Louisiana should have restored power no later than 10 p.m. Tuesday. Restoration for their customers in East Texas is expected to take another day but should be done by 10 p.m. Wednesday.