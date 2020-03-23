Praise Temple providing meals to children

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Local organizations partner to continue to offer free meals to students amid the pandemic.

Praise Temple and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana have partnered to meet the needs of students. They say they’ll be providing a bag of food for each student.



The grab-and-go bagged meals will be distributed Tuesday from 11am to one pm at Praise Temple at 4725 Greenwood Road.

Bishop Larry Brandon says he has a heart for people, in particular our seasoned citizens and children.

“We want to get involved because I just can’t see children suffering. I just can’t bare anymore suffering but especially children.”

The church wanted to fill the need since Caddo Schools ended its food program following the governor’s new orders.