Pregnant woman killed by gunfire while sleeping to be buried Saturday

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral arrangements have been set for the 19-year-old pregnant woman Minden woman who was fatally shot on July 17.

Visitation for Na’Toyedre Barrow will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home in Cullen, La.

Funeral services will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the CAC building, 202 West Church Street in Springhill, La. 71075.

Barrow, who was eight-months pregnant, was sleeping on a couch inside a Hickory Ridge apartment in the 800 block of Carolina St. around 2:30 a.m. There also were three children, including a 1-year-old and a 19-year-old man inside the apartment.

Minden Police said the bullet that struck Barrow was one of several that struck the apartment building. The baby was sleeping on a bed next to the couch where Barrow, 8 months pregnant, was sleeping when she was shot in the shoulder. Cropper says the bullet traveled through her body and never exited.

Police arrested 18-year-old Barron Semaj Bailey and charged him with second-degree murder the day after the shooting took place.

