Priest accused of bizarre abuse

(WOOD/NBC NEWS) — A Catholic priest has been charged with false imprisonment for allegedly secreting away a teenage boy and holding him against his will in the janitor’s room of St. Margaret’s Church in Otsego, Michigan.

Father Brian Stanley, 57, of Coloma, appeared in court via video feed Thursday where he was formally charged with unlawful imprisonment.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says the crime occurred in fall 2013 when Stanley was asked by the victim’s family to help counsel their son.

Stanley immobilized the victim by wrapping him tightly in plastic wrap and using masking tape as additional binding. The boy’s eyes and mouth were also covered, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Stanley left the victim, bound and alone in the janitor’s room for over an hour before returning and eventually letting him go, according to a news release.

The attorney general’s office says it was a sexually-motivated crime.

