Private donation help support LSU Health Shreveport’s mobile COVID-19 testing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport is getting financial help in supporting its fight against the coronavirus.

LSU Health Shreveport has received a $125,000 gift from Inferno Mfg. Corp.

“The health sciences center is very appreciative of this generous gift from Mr. Organick and Inferno Manufacturing Corp. It will be put to invaluable use in expanding the access to both viral and antibody testing, particularly in underserved areas of north Louisiana,” stated LSU Health Chancellor G. E. Ghali, MD, DDS, FACS, FRCS, (Ed.)

Officials say the money will be used in combination with a Caddo Parish Commission grant to deploy mobile testing units to virus hot spot areas, as well as rural areas within Caddo Parish. With Inferno’s donation, LSU Health Shreveport will also expand its mobile testing to six other parishes in north Louisiana.

“People who serve essential roles in our community such as grocery and retail service, nursing homes, and other healthcare services deserve our respect and gratitude. When I read that the Parish had committed to expanding testing, I knew it was going to help a lot of people. But I wanted to make sure we could help even more. My hope is that other business owners will support the research and outreach activities of LSU Health Shreveport. Local businesses have the power to act with speed for the public good” said Allen Organick, owner of Inferno Mfg. Corp.

Click here to find out how you can support LSU Health Shreveport's COVID-19 response efforts.

