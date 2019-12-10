Protecting your pets from dental disease

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Up to 85% of all pets have some form of dental disease by the age of 3. Brad Cesak talks to Dr. Alisha Spivey from the University Veterinary Hospital to learn more.

Plaque is a sticky film containing bacteria that coats the teeth. If the plaque is not removed, it mineralizes and becomes tartar. This tartar covers the tooth and creates inflammation of the tissue around the tooth. This is called gingivitis.

Dental disease is painful to your pet. They can develop severe abscesses and their ability to eat can often be impaired. In addition to that, the bacteria that is in the mouth can circulate to other parts of the body, mainly the heart values and kidneys and this can result in disease and organ failure.

A professional cleaning includes multiple aspects of care and is not just cosmetically removing the tartar. Cleanings should be performed every 6-12 months or as determined by your veterinarian.

Gross tartar is removed with specific instruments, then an ultrasonic scaler is used to remove smaller areas of tartar.

Full mouth radiographs are performed to assess for any fractured teeth, tooth root abscesses, and bone loss.

Once identified, these diseased teeth are treated, either by extraction, application of antibiotic gels, and/or sealants.

All of the teeth are polished to remove any unevenness from the tartar removal and an oral fluoride treatment is applied.

There are multiple things that you can do for your pet at home to prevent dental disease.

You can brush with a toothbrush, or use Dental wipes, rinses and or pads if the pet doesn’t like the toothbrush.

Dental chews are a lower maintenance option and can greatly reduce the amount of plaque on your pet’s teeth. It is not recommended to use cow hooves, deer antlers or other manufactured chews that are too hard as these can easily result in fractured teeth.

