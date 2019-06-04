Public meeting tonight on Cross Bayou Point Project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The developers behind a planned $1 billion Cross Bayou Point Project are holding a public meeting this evening.

Gateway Development Consortium told KTAL/KMSS last week that they soon hope to break ground on 80 acres of property that sits at the mouth of Red River in Shreveport.

The area of land is located inside an opportunity zone in Shreveport.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. at Shreve Memorial Library’s Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive in Shreveport.

