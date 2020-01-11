Queensborough neighbors brace for another storm

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Neighbors in one Shreveport community are still trying to pick up the pieces from the last tornado to hit their area.



Queensborough was hit by severe storms in April 2018. About 150 homes were damaged by that tornado.

The Caddo Parish Commission voted to provide funding to help storm victims, but one neighbor says many still haven’t repaired their homes.

“It seem like every time a strong storm come it knocks a lot of trees down. A lot of streets are blocked and some fall on houses and we’ve had houses here where a tree fell on it and the people move and now the house is still abandoned and that was the last storm a couple of years ago. It seem like every storm that hits Queensborough it seem like we take a loss economically.”



This area was not approved for FEMA or state assistance.