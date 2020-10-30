Race for Shreveport City Council District A

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport contractor is running again for the Shreveport City Council District A seat, while the woman appointed for the job is hoping to have four more years to continue the work she says she’s already started.

Both Lloyd Anderson and Tabatha Taylor agree, the citizens of District A need to be represented by someone willing to speak on their behalf and bring change to that area.

Anderson believes his 20 year career as a contractor and work with Property Standards will be an incentive to District A.

“I have the qualifications that know how to get everything taken care of with the citizens.”

In May, Tabatha Taylor was unanimously appointed to the Shreveport City Council following the retirement of Willie Bradford and she wants the community to know she’s already looking ahead.

“Involvement, communication, bringing my constituents to the table. Those are things I’m already doing.”

Taylor tells us she already met with the Chancellor of Southern University at Shreveport and the Economic Development Director.

“I want in district A what everybody else wants around the city. To live in a safe neighborhood. To have a neighborhood that has accessibility. I want a neighborhood that has cleanliness.”

Taylor grew up in the MLK community and still resides in the district.

Anderson has lived in District A for more than 50 years.

“District A is one of the largest most diverse districts in the City of Shreveport with different needs.”

District A includes the North Highland, Martin Luther King, Cross Lake and Allendale communities.