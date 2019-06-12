Racist receipt targets drive-thru customers

(WTVA/NBC NEWS) — An Ole Miss student ordered from Who Dat’s Drive Thru in Oxford, Mississippi on June 7 and received a receipt reading “Black b***es in a silver car”.

Alexia Washington came through the drive-thru and noticed later noticed the phrase on the top of the receipt.

She reported it to the manager, who made the unidentified employee apologize for what he wrote.

Since then, Washington said the employee has been fired.

“If you create an environment where people feel comfortable to say things like that, to act in that manner, then you are enabling the problem,” Washington said.

