Rain on the increase tonight into Sunday; thunderstorms will be possible

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A cloudy Saturday is setting up in the ArkLaTex. With the cloud cover, temperatures haven’t warmed up much in the region. Rain will begin to increase from the southwest. In Texas, rain is beginning to pick up in South and Central Texas. The rain will arrive later tonight. With the rain tonight and Sunday, I’m not expecting any severe weather. Through Sunday, we will see rainfall totals between a half-inch and an inch.

Some of the rain could become heavy at times. The rain will shift to Southwest Arkansas by late morning. During the day, we will see a warm front surging northward. South of the warm front, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. North of the warm front, temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s. By the afternoon and evening, we could see some scattered showers and storms around. Monday, we will see more scattered showers and storms around. SPC has outlined a Marginal Risk for seeing some hail and gusty winds concerns for the northern edge of the ArkLaTex.

As of now, models are struggling to show thunderstorms to develop. However, we will continue to watch. Next week, we will see spring-like temperatures in full effect. Highs will warm in the middle and upper 80s. Rain and storms will return for Friday and Saturday.

Highs for Sunday

Saturday

60° / 52°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 60° 52°

Sunday

65° / 60°
Showers possible
Showers possible 80% 65° 60°

Monday

73° / 66°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 73° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 56°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 80° 56°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 83° 63°

Thursday

88° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 88° 68°

Friday

85° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 65°

57°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

10 PM
Showers
50%
57°

57°

11 PM
Rain
70%
57°

57°

12 AM
Rain
80%
57°

55°

1 AM
Rain
80%
55°

55°

2 AM
Rain
80%
55°

54°

3 AM
Rain
100%
54°

53°

4 AM
Rain
100%
53°

53°

5 AM
Rain
100%
53°

53°

6 AM
Rain
90%
53°

53°

7 AM
Showers
60%
53°

53°

8 AM
Showers
50%
53°

53°

9 AM
Showers
50%
53°

55°

10 AM
Showers
40%
55°

57°

11 AM
Showers
40%
57°

58°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
58°

59°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

61°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

5 PM
Showers
40%
64°

64°

6 PM
Showers
40%
64°

