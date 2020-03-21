Rain on the increase tonight into Sunday; thunderstorms will be possible

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A cloudy Saturday is setting up in the ArkLaTex. With the cloud cover, temperatures haven’t warmed up much in the region. Rain will begin to increase from the southwest. In Texas, rain is beginning to pick up in South and Central Texas. The rain will arrive later tonight. With the rain tonight and Sunday, I’m not expecting any severe weather. Through Sunday, we will see rainfall totals between a half-inch and an inch.

Some of the rain could become heavy at times. The rain will shift to Southwest Arkansas by late morning. During the day, we will see a warm front surging northward. South of the warm front, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. North of the warm front, temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s. By the afternoon and evening, we could see some scattered showers and storms around. Monday, we will see more scattered showers and storms around. SPC has outlined a Marginal Risk for seeing some hail and gusty winds concerns for the northern edge of the ArkLaTex.

As of now, models are struggling to show thunderstorms to develop. However, we will continue to watch. Next week, we will see spring-like temperatures in full effect. Highs will warm in the middle and upper 80s. Rain and storms will return for Friday and Saturday.

Highs for Sunday

