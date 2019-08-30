RECALL: 6,200 bath toys pose cutting, choking hazard

The toys can break and the plastic could cut or be a choking hazard for children

(WKBN) – Colorful bath toys for children could cut or choke children.

About 6,200 toys imported by Pearhead Inc. are being recalled. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the toys can break and the plastic could cut or be a choking hazard for children.

Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys are yellow, orange, blue, yellow and green. The toys are plastic with a big circle in the middle with an engraved smiley face attached to six smaller circles. The toys can be connected to one another.

CPSC says two of the toys have broken, but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys away from children.

Consumers can return them to Pearhead for a full refund and a free replacement Ubbi Squeeze Bath Toy. Pearhead is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Ubbi Bath Toys sold the toys on Amazon.com, Ubbiworld.com, at Nordstrom, Bump Box and specialty stores. They were sold separately and in a bath toy gift set.