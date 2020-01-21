Record-breaking year for Caddo Animal Shelter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community Matters, which is why the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is excited to announce a record-breaking year.

Animal shelter officials say it’s a record-breaking year in the history of the Parish, with the number of adoptions, rescues, and the lowest euthanasia rate ever.

To celebrate, the shelter is hosting a reunion party this Saturday, January 25th.

You are encouraged to come out with your adopted pet, and even come look for a pet as a new addition to your family.

Check out the video above to learn more about this community event and all of the successes at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

