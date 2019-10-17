Red Lake Bridge in Hempstead County to be named after Maleah Davis

Maleah Davis, 4, went missing while in the care of her mother’s fiance, Derion Vence. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A ceremony dedicating the Red Lake bridge over I-30 at Exit 18 in Hempstead County, Arkansas will be held Saturday, November 9 at 10:00 am, to formally name the bridge “Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge”. Signs have been purchased and will be installed and unveiled at that time.

Maleah Davis a 4-year-old from Houston, Texas who was reported missing in early May of this year. A massive search was started in Houston for Maleah on or about May 4th or 5th.

May 31 Hempstead County Sheriff’s office received information that 4-year-old Maleah’s body was possibly dumped along Interstate 30 in Hempstead County, Arkansas.

A search by the Arkansas State Police, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Game and Fish Enforcement Officers, Hope Police and the FBI, was immediately undertaken.

The initial search was at exit 30 in Hope. As the search continued, officers received information from a contract road crew who were mowing in the area of the on-ramp at exit 18, that they had discovered a black trash bag that was emitting a foul odor and had what looked like blood on it.

Investigators arrived and discovered that the trash bag contained the remains of a small child. The remains were released to Houston Homicide Detectives who were also on the scene after the discovery and were flown back to Houston to be examined to determine if these remains were that of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

On Monday, June 3, 2019, the Harris County, Texas Medical Examiner identified the remains found in the trash bag at exit 18 as those of the 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

June 4 Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton requested a permit for a roadside sign from the Arkansas Transportation Department in Honor / Memory of Maleah Davis and other Missing and Exploited Children throughout the nation.

The Quorum Court of Hempstead County, Arkansas in a regular meeting on June 24, 2019 voted unanimously to support the naming of the Red Lake Road Overpass at Exit 18 in Hempstead County, Arkansas in memory of Davis.

On July 24, 2019, The Arkansas Highway Commission passed minute Order 2019-080 to allow the installation of one sign at each end of the overpass, as requested by the County.

Funds for the sign were donated by a Citizen of Hempstead County who wishes to remain anonymous.

“As Sheriff of Hempstead County, I would like to invite all who would like to show support or participated in the search for Maleah, Her Family, the Officers who had to work the scene and anyone who may way want to let the world know that we The Law Enforcement Officers of Hempstead County will never forget May 31, 2019 and will always think of Maleah as Our Little Angel,” said James Singleton.

