Red Nose Day returns to KTAL NBC 6

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — The fifth annual “Red Nose Day” special returns to NBC Thursday. 

The star-studded event raises money to lift children out of poverty in the U.S. and around the world. 

Terry Crews from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “America’s Got Talent” will be hosting the fundraiser. Other big names in TV, movies, music and more will also be participating.

The “Red Nose Day” special airs tonight at 8:00 EST on NBC, followed by a special edition of “Hollywood Game Night.”

