Red River Parish Schools begin food pick-up program today

RED RIVER PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Red River Parish Schools are continuing its efforts to feed children who are out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting at 11 a.m. Monday, April 20 the district will start the food pick-up program at Red River Elementary.

Five days of lunches will be passed out for the children.

The drive through pick-up, which ends at noon, will be on the bus line-up side of the building.

Red River Elementary is the only pick-up site for the school system.

