Red River Parish Schools food pickup begins Wednesday

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Red River Parish Schools will soon begin distributing food to families.

According to Red River Parish School Superintendent Alison Hughes meals will be handed out between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 in the afternoon car rider line-up at Red River Elementary School.

School officials ask that you please stay in your car and pull up to the next available spot. Someone will come to your car window to serve you.

Food distribution will start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. Wednesday at the additional pick-up locations. Only one person is to come to the bus at a time. Please do not get on the bus.

Additional pickup locations include:

All In Seafood Building on Hwy 71

Front Street in Hall Summit

Old Maggio Store at Lake End

Fire Station at Westdale

Deliverance Temple Church

If you cannot make any of these locations, please call the school board office at (318) 932-4081.

