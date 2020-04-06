Red River Schools ask parents to fill out technology survey, student material to be mailed this week

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Red River Parish School District is asking parents to fill out an important technology survey.

Superintendent Alison Hughes said the school board will send a text message at 5 p.m. Monday, April 6 with a link to a technology survey that needs to be completed by each household.

Superintendent Hughes said this information from the survey is important for the district’s efforts to work with students in the next few weeks.

With the extended school closure date of April 30, the school district is also working on their next steps for instruction for students.

Hughes said on Thurdsay, April 9 the school district will be mailing another packet of supplemental resource material to every student.

Hughes offered other updates Monday on Red River Parish Schools in the following letter:

Good Afternoon:

Today we begin our 4th week of School Closure. We can only hope and pray that all of you are safe and healthy at this time.

The Governor has issued a new proclamation that closes schools in Louisiana through April 30, 2020. We want to stress to everyone to please adhere to the stay at home order. Please leave your house only out of necessity. We not only want to make sure that your family stays healthy but we also want to be able to come back to school as soon as possible.

With the extended closure dates, we are working on our next steps for instruction for our students. First, we plan to send out another packet of supplemental resource material for every student. These packets will be mailed on Thursday afternoon. If you did not get the first packet and you need to update your mailing address, call 318-932-4081 option 6 before Thursday at noon.

We also know that Senior students are anxiously awaiting information on grades, diplomas, and a graduation ceremony. Know that we are committed to having a graduation ceremony for Senior students as soon as we are able. A separate media release for senior students will be on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 9:00 am. All information about the possibility of final grades, credit recovery and ACT will be in that information.

Today at 5:00 pm you will get another text message from the school board. This will be a link to a technology survey that we need to be completed by each household. Please complete only one survey for your household of students. There are 6 questions and you can complete it on your phone. This information is important for our efforts to work with students in the next few weeks.

Our office hours at the School Board Office will remain on an as-needed basis. Parents, you can always reach us by phone at 318-932-4081 option 6. Leave a detailed message and your call will be delivered to the Principal or Director.

From all of us at Red River Parish School Board we want you to know that we miss all of our students and parents. We are counting the days of our return to school. From myself, please know that I keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers.

Thank you,

Alison Hughes, Superintendent

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.