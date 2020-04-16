Red River Schools continue food pick-up program, finalize plan to close out school year

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Red River Parish Schools are continuing their food pick-up program and working to finalize a plan to close out the school year.

Red River Parish School District Superintendent Alison Hughes said providing food to students is a top priority.

Starting at 11 a.m. Monday, April 20 the district will start the food pick-up program at Red River Elementary. Five days of lunches will be passed out for the children.

Superintendent Hughes said she is also working with principals and other staff to determine grades for K-12 students and discuss instruction that has missed.

Hughes added that parents will have the opportunity to discuss individual needs of their child. Next week parents will get a scheduled time to call and speak with their child’s teacher.

Hughes sent out this letter on Thursday:

Good Afternoon Parents and Staff:

As you have heard, Governor Edwards has closed our school buildings for the remainder of the school year. Although our buildings and our facilities will be closed, what never closes is our commitment to you. Students and staff are always our main priority.

First, let me address our efforts to once again provide a food pick-up program for the children of Red River Parish. Beginning Monday, April 20th, we will start the food pick-up program at Red River Elementary. Starting at 11:00 am and ending at 12:00 pm we will pass out 5 days of lunches for children. We will continue this pick-up process each Monday until we can explore other options for food delivery. The elementary is the only pick-up site for the school system. The pick-up will be on the bus line-up side of the building.

Second, I will be working with Directors and Principals in the next two weeks to finalize a plan for closing out this school year and preparing for beginning 20-21 school year. Our first priority is to determine grades for grades K-8 and course credit grades for 9-12. Next, we will decide how to address the instruction that students have missed this year and how to work with gaps in student learning. You will have the opportunity to discuss with your teacher or Principal the individual needs of your child by May 15, 2020. Next week you will get a scheduled time for your child’s teacher to call and speak with you in the next few weeks.

I hope that each student has received their second packet of supplemental materials in the mail last week. If you have not received a student packet, please call 318-932-4081 and leave a message. Teachers or schools will be reaching out to students next week to establish times that you can call in for help with work or answer questions for any of the information in the packets. Special Education teachers and counselors will continue with weekly calls to all students who have an IEP or 504 IAP.

We will be sending out a third packet of materials in the first week of May. In that packet, there will be a final report card, another three weeks of supplemental materials, and information for our plans to continue education for all students in the coming months.

I pray that we are all together again soon. If you need to ask any questions or to have a director or principal call you, please call 318-932-4081 option 6. Leave a detailed message and we will return your call.

Alison Hughes

