Remembering a Civil Rights icon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Maxine Sarpy was friends with Harry Blake for nearly six decades. The two met for the very first time during an ugly chapter in Shreveport’s history.

“Reverend Harry Blake was on the couch with blood all over him and three lacerations in his head.”

Blake was the head of the local NAACP chapter and was brutally beaten by police at a memorial service at Little Union Baptist Church.

“It was very heartwrenching to go in and to see him in that condition. I never shall forget it.”

Despite that attack Blake remained on the front lines fighting for social justice.

“Who used every gift that God had given him to make this world a better place.”

He later spent 15 years as president of the Louisiana Baptist State Convention.

Pastor Theron Jackson met Blake in the 1990’s when he first started preaching in Shreveport.

“The greatest impact that I could suggest he had on my life was to see everybody both prince and pauper as the same kind of people.”

Blake stood at the helm at Mount Canaan Baptist Church for five decades.

We don’t have to work to make Pastor Harry Blake iconic. I think the work that he’s done and the service he’s given will speak for him.”

Jackson says Blake was still as influential in the 2000’s as he was in the 1960’s.

“A person who was over 80 years old and still have such a grip on millennials. The fact that his ministry transcends generational boundaries.”

But he says Blake will most be remembered for ministering to the people.

“The touch that he has to baptize the baby, to christen a young person… these things will mean something forever.”

In 2018 Blake was name Pastor Emeritus at Mount Canaan upon his retirement after 52 years of leadership.