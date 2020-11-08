“Remembering our Fallen” wall in Shreveport for Vets for Vets event

Noala Fritz, whose son 1st Lt. Jacob Fritz was killed after a 2007 ambush in Karbala, drove the truck bringing the Remembering our Fallen wall to Shreveport.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of people turned out Saturday to support local veterans at Saturday’s annual Veterans for Veterans biker event.

Veterans for Veterans raises awareness and funds to support former service members at the annual car and bike event.

Included the event was a visual representation of soldiers’ sacrifices: the “Remembering our Fallen,” that contains walls of photographs of soldiers whose lives were lost since 911 in the continuing global war on terror.

The photos are of the fallen soldiers in their official military uniforms, along with an inset photo of them off duty, depicting their regular lives as Americans – some with their wives, or holding a baby, others with favorite pets or engaging in a hobby.

Noala Fritz, a Nebraska native, drove a truck containing the walls to Shreveport. She said, she believes it’s important for people to see the photos and realize, “These are your neighbors, the ones you saw play sports.”

Fritz, whose son 1st. Lt. Jacob Fritz was killed in 2007 after an ambush in Karbala, said she was touched as saw three Gold Star families came to look at the walls. She said moms like her saw their sons, sisters saw their brothers.

She added that some Bossier City Police officers came to the event and two of them found photos of fallen people they served with. “When a vet sees his buddies, he sees they’re not forgotten, and think “maybe I’m not forgotten either.”

Saturday afternoon, members of Vets for Vets made their annual ride down Clyde Fant Parkway to honor veterans who live at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home.

The Remembering our Fallen Wall will be on display at Riverpark Church through Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.