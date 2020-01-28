Remembering the Challenger space shuttle tragedy, 34 years later

(CNN) — It’s been 34 years since the space shuttle Challenger exploded after takeoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Tuesday marks the somber anniversary of that day–Jan. 28, 1986–when Challenger lifted off and exploded 73 seconds into flight.
All seven crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.
The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure which ignited the fuel tank.
LATEST POSTS
- Two wanted in credit card theft investigation
- ‘Pressured’ postal worker accused of putting undelivered mail in storage unit
- Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton
- National Kazoo Day: The history of America’s ‘buzziest’ instrument
- Newsfeed Now for Jan. 28: Impeachment trials, an inspiring artist, Arkansas officer claps back at scammer