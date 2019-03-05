Reminder: Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend

Daylight Saving Time returns on Sunday, March 10, at 2:00 a.m. central time.

Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up Sunday morning.

It’s also a good time to take a moment to test or change out the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio, as we are entering our spring severe weather season.

In case your wondering, we’ll “fall back” again on Sunday, November 3, 2019.