REOPENED: Spring Street overpass in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good news for those driving through downtown Shreveport, Louisiana DOTD says the Spring Street overpass (LA 1 northbound) is finally reopened.

DOTD says Exit 19A from I-20 (US 71/LA 1 north) has also been reopened.

The Spring Street bridge was severely damaged during a train derailment that occurred in April 2020.

Extensive repairs have now made the 83-year-old overpass once again safe for travel.

The emergency repair project included the construction of a new crash wall to help prevent damage from any future train derailments.

DOTD is advising drivers that crews and equipment may remain on site so travel with caution through the area.

